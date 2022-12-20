Emirates flight cancelled due to technical issue on Airbus A380

An Emirates flight from Manchester to Dubai was cancelled on Monday after a 'technical issue' forced passengers to wait an extra day before being able to board a plane.

Media reports said the emergency slide of the Emirates A380 aircraft deployed and inflated while the plane was parked at the gate.

Images posted online show the enormous inflatable grey slide stretching down from the upper deck to the ground while the aircraft was parked on a rain-soaked runway.

Emirates Airline said a technical issue meant they were sending a replacement aircraft.

Passengers boarded the replacement flight to Dubai at 10am UAE time on Tuesday.

Emergency slide accidentally deployed on #Emirates Airbus #A380 (A6-EUN) while the aircraft was parked at the gate at #Manchester Airport, UK. The return flight to #Dubai was canceled. The airline sent a replacement aircraft to Manchester.



📷 ©Dave Branson#Airbus #aviation pic.twitter.com/WCXmXGOml8 — FlightMode (@FlightModeblog) December 20, 2022

"Emirates flight EK022 from Manchester to Dubai, scheduled to depart on 19 December at 08:50am (Manchester time), has been delayed due to a technical issue," Emirates said.

"Affected passengers are being provided with assistance, and will be re-accommodated on a replacement aircraft due to depart from Manchester on 20 December at 06:00am. Emirates apologises for the inconvenience caused. The safety of our passengers and crew is of the utmost importance."

In all, Airbus A380s have a total of 16 evacuation slides – three on the upper deck and five on the lower, on both sides of the aircraft.