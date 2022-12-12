Mo Salah gives children with special needs a star experience on pitch in Dubai

Egyptian footballer Mohamed Salah was cheered by fans as he walked on to the pitch at a Dubai Super Cup game alongside two children with special needs.

His appearance came before his club Liverpool’s match against Olympique Lyonnais at Al Maktoum Stadium, home of Al Nasr, on Sunday.

Salah, who captains the Egyptian national team, held the children's hands as they walked on to the pitch together, giving them a once-in-a-lifetime experience.

Liverpool and Lyon are joined by Arsenal and AC Milan competing in Dubai. The tournament began last Thursday and will continue until Friday.

The Dubai Super Cup features four matches, with each team playing twice. After each match, a penalty shoot-out takes place, with additional points available.

The team with the most points at the end of the tournament will be declared the winner.

النجم محمد صلاح يدخل أرضية الملعب برفقة طفلان من ذوي الهمم في مستهل اللقاء مع ليون الفرنسي على إستاد آل مكتوم في نادي النصر ضمن بطولة "كأس سوبر دبي 2022". pic.twitter.com/zvN2WB5nF0 — Dubai Media Office (@DXBMediaOffice) December 11, 2022

Liverpool will face Italian giants AC Milan in Dubai on Friday.

The Reds are also training at Nad Al Sheba Sports Complex in Dubai in preparation for the Premier League’s return later this month, after the world Cup in Qatar ends on Sunday.

Salah has established himself not only as one of the most lethal finishers in football but also as an inspiration for young Arabs hoping to play football in Europe’s top leagues.

Liverpool’s assistant manager Pepijn Lijnders said he was proud to see Salah develop into a great leader for the team, on and off the pitch.

“He’s such an example for the world, how the world could look and how he deals with situations,” Mr Lijnders said.

Mohamed Salah and Liverpool train in Dubai – in pictures