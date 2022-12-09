UAE weather: Cooler temperatures expected at the weekend

Residents can expect a slight drop in temperatures in the UAE, with strong winds and a chance of rain forecast at the weekend.

The National Centre of Meteorology expects conditions to be cloudy across the country on Friday, with the possibility of showers in northern and eastern areas.

Convective clouds associated with rainfall are expected to form over some eastern and coastal areas. The centre expects winds to be light to moderate and freshening at times, especially over the sea.

However, it said wind speeds of up to 45kph may cause blowing dust during the day.

Temperatures on Friday will reach 29°C over coastal areas and islands but remain between 12°C and 23°C over mountainous areas.

In the capital, temperatures will range between 20°C and 29°C. Dubai is expected to have a low of 21°C and a high of 28°C while temperatures in Sharjah will be between 19°C and 28°C.

#أقل_درجة_حرارة سجلت على الدولة هذا اليوم 10 درجة مئوية في جبل جيس (رأس الخيمة) الساعة 00:00 والساعة 07:00 بالتوقيت المحلي لدولة الإمارات#The_lowest_temperature recorded over the country today is 10°C in Jais Mountain (Ras Al Khaimah) at 00:00 and at 07:00 UAE Local time pic.twitter.com/85dNPRJVkX — المركز الوطني للأرصاد (@NCMS_media) December 9, 2022

The lowest temperature recorded on Friday morning was 10°C on Jais Mountain in Ras Al Khaimah.

The NCM also forecast rough conditions in the Arabian Gulf and to a slight extent in the Oman Sea.

The humidity is expected to increase during the night and in morning, ranging between 74 per cent and 90 per cent, meaning there could be some fog during the early hours until Tuesday.

Temperatures on Saturday will drop further, with cloudy conditions at times and a chance of rain over some coastal, northern and eastern areas. High wind speeds may also cause dusty conditions in some areas.

Sunday will have more cloudy conditions, with the possibility of rain over some coastal, northern and eastern areas, and winds throwing up dust in some areas.

Similar conditions are expected on Monday and Tuesday, the NCM said.