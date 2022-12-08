Huge fire in Sharjah sends flames and smoke high into air

A huge fire at a second-hand car spare parts shop near the International School of Choueifat in Sharjah has been brought under control, the emirate's civil defence department said.

The blaze in the industrial area sent flames and smoke high into the air on Thursday morning, with thick smoke drifting across the city.

Heavy black smoke could be seen from the neighbouring emirate of Ajman.

There are no reports of any injuries, said officials.

Sharjah Civil Defence said firefighters rushed to the scene after receiving a report of the blaze at 7.15am.

“It was discovered the fire erupted in a second-hand car spare parts shop,” officials said.

The blaze was brought under control within 30 minutes.

Authorities did not say what caused the fire.