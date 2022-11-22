Two vehicles catch fire after Abu Dhabi crash

Two vehicles caught fire after they collided in Abu Dhabi on Tuesday morning.

Police and civil defence teams were sent to the scene of the accident on Sweihan Road, a short distance from Al Shamkha Bridge.

In a message posted on social media at 9.36am, Abu Dhabi Police said a lorry and a car were involved in the collision.

Abu Dhabi Police and Abu Dhabi Civil Defence Authority teams are responding to a traffic collision between a truck and a car this morning on Sweihan Road, just before Al Shamikha Bridge, in Abu Dhabi City. — شرطة أبوظبي (@ADPoliceHQ) November 22, 2022

The force did not state if there were any injuries as a result of the crash, which resulted in large tailbacks on the road.

Motorists were urged to avoid the area if possible and take alternative routes.