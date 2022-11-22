Two vehicles catch fire after Abu Dhabi crash

Emergency services were dispatched to the scene of the accident along Sweihan Road after a lorry and a car collided

Emergency services responded to an accident in Abu Dhabi on Tuesday morning. Photo: Abu Dhabi Police
Salam Al Amir
Nov 22, 2022
Two vehicles caught fire after they collided in Abu Dhabi on Tuesday morning.

Police and civil defence teams were sent to the scene of the accident on Sweihan Road, a short distance from Al Shamkha Bridge.

In a message posted on social media at 9.36am, Abu Dhabi Police said a lorry and a car were involved in the collision.

The force did not state if there were any injuries as a result of the crash, which resulted in large tailbacks on the road.

Motorists were urged to avoid the area if possible and take alternative routes.

Updated: November 22, 2022, 8:07 AM
