President Sheikh Mohamed welcomes guests to Abu Dhabi Grand Prix

LIVE: Latest from the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix 2022

President Sheikh Mohamed watched the Formula One Abu Dhabi Grand Prix at Yas Marina Circuit, welcoming sheikhs and leaders to the event.

Sheikh Mohamed congratulated motorsports fans on the successful conclusion of the championship season.

He hailed the efforts made by the organisers of the year's final race, as well as the role of all those who contributed to the successful hosting of this global event in Abu Dhabi, state news agency Wam reported.

Sheikh Nahyan bin Zayed, accompanied by Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed, announced the start of the race after the national anthem was played.

Sheikh Khaled crowned Red Bull's Max Verstappen, who capped a dominant 2022 with an impressive win.