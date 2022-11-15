Zomato to scrap UAE food delivery with customers redirected to Talabat

The popular Zomato app will no longer accept food delivery orders in the UAE from November 24.

Zomato users will automatically be redirected to the Talabat delivery app when making food orders from that date.

“It will no longer be possible to order food in the UAE through our app, from November 24,” said a Zomato representative.

They confirmed there would be an effect on the existing workforce, including job losses, without elaborating.

Talabat has run the UAE business of Zomato, which was set up in India, since 2019.

“We truly value the contribution and commitment each one of them has had towards building Zomato’s food-ordering business,” said the representative.

“As an organisation, we are well-positioned to support our people adequately as they transition in the best way possible for their careers.

“The severance package extended includes financial and immigration support, outplacement opportunities along with covering the cost of healthcare for our people and their families.”

They added the company would continue to operate in the UAE with a focus on other aspects of the business.