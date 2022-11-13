Why a cat with a very special tale was granted an audience with UAE leaders

A very special guest was within earshot of key discussions as President Sheikh Mohamed met Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, Vice President and Ruler of Dubai, on Saturday.

The diminutive member of the delegation at Al Marmoom Rest House was not a crown prince nor even a cabinet member, but a cat with a miraculous tale of its own.

The animal is seen making itself at home, nestled between Sheikh Mohamed and the Ruler of Dubai, in a video of the meeting shared by Wam.

It was one of a litter of kittens born to a pregnant cat saved by three men as it slipped from a balcony in the Al Marar area in Deira, Dubai in August 2021.

The Good Samaritans caught the animal on an outstretched bedsheet, saving more than one life in the process.

Their act of kindness was captured on video by a nearby shopkeeper and the posted footage went viral.

It was shared by Sheikh Mohammed and was liked more than 20,000 times.

The three men and the shopkeeper were each awarded Dh50,000 by the Ruler of Dubai for their actions.

One of the cats' kittens, which has been cared for at Al Marmoum Farm in the emirate, was happy to ensure the feline family grabbed the headlines once more.