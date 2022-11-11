A Closer Look: how is the UAE gearing up for World Cup 2022?

A Closer Look is The National's show where we take a more in-depth look at one of the main stories of the week.

The Qatar World Cup 2022 is only days away and, after years of build-up, the UAE is ready to receive thousands of football fans from all over the world.

With many expected to use the Emirates as a base before flying to Qatar on match days, this winter looks set to be one of the busiest in the gulf nations' history.

Here, The National's reporter Nick Webster joins host Sarah Forster to talk how the UAE is gearing up for the World Cup.

