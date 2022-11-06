Sheikh Abdullah hosts international ministers for talks

Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Co-operation, has held meetings with several ministers from foreign nations on the sidelines of the Sir Bani Yas Forum in Abu Dhabi.

Ayman Al Safadi, Jordan's Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, was welcomed to the UAE capital.

During the meeting, the two sides reviewed the UAE and Jordan's fraternal ties and aspects of joint co-operation.

Further meetings were held with Swiss President Ignazio Cassis to discuss a number of issues of mutual concern and to exchange views on the latest developments at the regional and international level.

Sheikh Abdullah and Mr Cassis, who is also the country's foreign minister, signed a protocol to amend the agreement signed between their countries to avoid double taxation on income tax.

A meeting with Josep Borrell, the EU's foreign affairs chief, included discussions on ways to enhance co-operation between the UAE and the European Union.

Read more Sheikh Abdullah meets Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu

Energy was a key topic in the discussions and the ministers reviewed the latest developments, including the Ukrainian crisis.

Sheikh Abdullah later met Rob Oliphant, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Canada.

During the meeting, the two sides reviewed a number of issues of mutual concern and exchanged views on the latest developments at the regional and international levels.

Similar talks were held with the Greek Minister for Foreign Affairs Nikos Dendias and Dr Fuad Hussein, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Iraq.

Sheikh Abdullah wished the Iraqi government success in carrying out its national responsibilities to consolidate security and stability, and meet the aspirations of its people for further development and prosperity.