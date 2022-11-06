My Dubai Rent: Dh45,000 still gets you a slice of the high-rise life in this city district

My Dubai Rent takes you inside a reader's home to have a look at what they pay each month, see who they live with and ask what they like and don't like

PR executive Windalyn Goma loves the home she shares inJumeirah Lakes Towers with her pet husky Oscie.

The dog lover said the one-bedroom apartment is just the right size for her and her canine companion.

The 33-year-old Filipina said she has just extended her rent for a second year in one of Dubai’s most vibrant communities as it offers her everything she needs.

How much rent do you pay to live in your home?

I pay Dh45,000 a year over four cheques to live here. Last year, I was paying Dh38,000 but it went up a bit this year.

It is OK though because I deal directly with the landlord so I did not have to pay agency fees to renew the contract, just a deposit cheque.

Who lives in your home?

It is just me and my dog Oscie. I actually got her last year when I offered to foster her for 10 days after someone asked for help in a WhatsApp group.

When I returned her after the 10th day, the owner decided I should keep her. I am not sure why, but it was just meant to be.

She was originally called Oscar but that is a boy’s name and she is a girl so I changed it slightly to something more fitting.

What is the best aspect of living here?

Everything I need is close by. As soon as you leave my building there are two supermarkets within walking distance which is extremely convenient.

There is a pharmacy on the other side of the building and there are lots of cafes and restaurants too.

The area is great for taking Oscie on a walk as well. Plus there are loads of areas where you can do yoga and exercise.

Another major benefit is that my work is in Media City, so I am only about a 10-minute journey away.

I do drive but if I want to take public transport instead, I have that option, because the metro station is so close to me.

Did you have to look at many properties before settling on this one?

I looked at quite a few properties. They were all charging a lot of money for one-bedroom apartments so I said no to them all.

What are the downsides to living where you do?

The kitchen is a bit of a weird shape, it’s almost a hexagon. I wish it were a bit straighter and less narrow, there are corners everywhere.

Do you see yourself living here in the long term?

I am actually considering buying my own place once my contract here expires.

If the down payment is sorted, the monthly bank instalments would be more or less the same as rent and then I would have a home to call my own, rather than pay off someone else’s mortgage and have nothing to show for it when the contract is up.

I hate paying money just to rent somewhere.