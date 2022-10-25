Sheikh Mohamed and Albanian PM discuss increased collaboration

President Sheikh Mohamed on Tuesday received Edi Rama, the Prime Minister of Albania, who is visiting the UAE.

During the meeting at the Sea Palace in Abu Dhabi, Sheikh Mohamed welcomed Mr Rama and expressed his keenness to continue their mutual co-operation and enhance the ties between the two friendly countries.

Mr Rama conveyed the greetings and best wishes of Bajram Begaj, President of Albania, and Sheikh Mohamed asked for his greetings to be reciprocated.

The two sides discussed the prospects of further strengthening the friendship between the two countries, highlighting the importance of fostering collaboration across various fronts, most notably in the economy, investment and trade, after the economic co-operation agreement signed in November 2020.

They stressed their mutual keenness to advance their bilateral ties to help achieve their sustainable economic development objectives.

President Sheikh Mohamed meets Edi Rama, Prime Minister of Albania, at the Sea Palace on Tuesday. Ryan Carter / UAE Presidential Court

Sheikh Mohamed and Mr Rama also discussed several regional and international issues of mutual concern.

The meeting was attended by Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad, adviser for special affairs at the Presidential Court, Dr Ali Al Nuaimi and Mohamed Alabbar.