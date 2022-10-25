President Sheikh Mohamed meets Gabon president in Abu Dhabi

President Sheikh Mohamed on Tuesday received Gabon's President Ali Bongo Ondimba, who is on an official visit to the UAE, in Abu Dhabi.

During the meeting at Al Shati Palace, Sheikh Mohamed said he hoped the visit would further relations between the two countries.

The leaders discussed current relations and where they could expand the scope of co-operation between the UAE and Gabon.

They also spoke about regional and international issues, and topics of mutual interest.

The meeting was attended by Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohamed, Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad, Advisor for Special Affairs at the Ministry of Presidential Court, Sheikh Shakhbout bin Nayhan, Minister of State, and the delegation accompanying the Gabonese leader.