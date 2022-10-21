A Closer Look: flying high with Emirates cabin crew recruits

A Closer Look is The National's show where we take a more in-depth look at one of the main stories of the week.

As one of the world's best-known airlines, Emirates needs to provide a high standard of service to stay on top.

With a fleet of 220 aircraft currently in active service, it needs 16,000 highly trained cabin crew to keep things running smoothly.

However, this elite team of emergency-sliding, fire-extinguishing medical responders do not just turn up to the recruitment drive with these skills.

It takes months of training, practice, exams and recurring checks to ensure they keep their jobs in the sky.

Sarah Forster spent the day at the Emirates Cabin Crew Training College to find out more, then spoke to host Rory Reynolds about the experience.

Read more

Visitors thrilled to be back at newly reopened Dubai Expo City

Expo City Dubai promises unrivalled 'campus town feel' as it reopens to the public