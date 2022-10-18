UAE weather: more fog to come with cloudy skies and humid conditions

The UAE is looking forward to cooler temperatures even as foggy and humid conditions persisted on Tuesday morning.

Fog was reported in many areas in Abu Dhabi, Dubai, Ras Al Khaimah and Ajman, with police urging early morning commuters to take care.

The National Centre for Meteorology issued a warning on Monday night that fog formation would continue up until 9am on Tuesday, which could reduce visibility over some coastal areas and inland.

Temperatures may reach the mid to high 30s during the day but could be in the low 20s at night, the national weather centre's forecast showed.

Humidity is expected to persist on Tuesday evening, giving way to yet another foggy morning on Wednesday.