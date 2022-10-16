President Sheikh Mohamed offers sympathies to Turkey's Erdogan over deadly coal mine blast

President Sheikh Mohamed extended his sympathies in a call to Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Sunday over the deaths of 41 people in a coal mine explosion in the north of the country.

The UAE leader wished those hurt in Friday's deadly blast a speedy recovery. The explosion happened at the state-owned Turkish Hard Coal Enterprise’s mine in the town of Amasra, in the Black Sea coastal province of Bartin.

Eleven miners were injured and taken to hospital, with five in a serious condition, while another 58 managed to get out of the mine unaided or were rescued unharmed, officials said.

President Erdogan arrived at the scene on Saturday and attended the first funeral.

"Our priority was to find the miners in the gallery. We finally reached the last one. He also died, bringing the number of deaths to 41," Mr Erdogan said, ending rescue operations after more than 20 hours.

“We will determine how the explosion happened, and whether there is anyone responsible, through administrative and legal investigations,” he said.

Energy Minister Fatih Donmez said the explosion caused a fire in the mine's gallery, where most of the trapped miners were located.

Sheikh Mohamed affirmed the UAE's solidarity with Turkey following the tragic incident.

President Erdogan thanked Sheikh Mohamed for his support and highlighted the strong ties between the UAE and Turkey.