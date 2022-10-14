Scores of miners trapped underground in Turkish quarry blast

Dozens of miners are feared trapped underground after an explosion at a quarry in Turkey's Bartin region.

The explosion occurred 300m below ground at the Amasra coal mine, the Bartin governor's office said.

At least 87 people are said to be trapped after the blast hit at 6:15pm local time.

Turkey's interior and energy ministers are travelling to the site, Anadolu Agency reported.

The cause of the blast has yet to be determined.

Rescue teams have been mobilised and are at the scene, the governor's office added.

Amasra is located on Turkey's northern coast near the Black Sea.

More than 300 people were killed in an explosion at a Turkish mine in 2014, the country's worst industrial disaster.