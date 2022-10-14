A Closer Look: the Dh10bn Abu Dhabi property development built among the mangroves

A Closer Look is The National's new show where we take a more in-depth look at one of the main stories of the week.

More than half of the Jubail Island development, nestled among Abu Dhabi’s protected mangrove reserve, will be left untouched by the ongoing real estate project.

That's according to the developers, Jubail Island Investment Company, who are behind the Dh10 billion ($2.72bn) project.

Here, host Sarah Forster chats to reporter Anjana Sankar, who went to explore the latest addition to Abu Dhabi’s real estate landscape.

