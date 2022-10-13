UAE's ambassador to France pays tribute to victims of terrorist attack

The UAE’s ambassador to France Hend Al Otaiba paid a tribute to the victims of Toulouse and Montauban shootings on the tenth anniversary of the massacre.

The diplomat visited a memorial site at the Jewish Ozar Hatorah School on Thursday to mark the occasion and pay her respects.

The Toulouse and Montauban shootings were carried out by Mohammed Merah in March 2012 in the Midi- Pyrenees region of France.

Merah targeted French Army soldiers as well as children and teachers at a Jewish school, where he killed seven people and wounded five.

Jonathan Sandler and his two sons, Gabriel, 3, and Arie, 6, were among the victims.

“I made a point of going to the Jewish school Ozar Hatorah, to pay homage to the victims of the terrorist attack of 2012,” Ms Al Otaiba said in a post on social media.

“There is no place for barbarism; we must continue to build and unite a world of tolerance and respect.”

The mother of one of the victims, Latifa Ibn Ziaten, paid a visit to her son's killer's home city to understand the path of violence the man embarked on.

Her experience led her to launch a foundation that aims to stop young French Muslims turning to extremism.

As a result, last year Ms Ibn Ziaten won the Zayed Award for Human Fraternity.