Dubai Police make spate of arrests in crackdown on joyriders

Dubai Police have arrested motorists for driving against traffic in the residential neighbourhood of Jumeirah.

Maj Gen Saif Muhair Al Mazroui, director of the General Department of Traffic at Dubai Police, said the arrests were made after residents reported reckless drivers.

He said such incidents happened “on Jebel Ali-Lehbab Road, Jumeirah Beach Road and First Al Khail Road” but did not specify the number of drivers caught in each area.

The force said it confiscated 33 vehicles involved in reckless driving and street racing in different parts of the emirate at the weekend.

“Some motorists are ignorant of the deadly consequences of drifting and racing in unauthorised places,” Maj Gen Al Mazroui said.

He said that losing control of a car can lead to serious injuries and death.

“Traffic patrols are instructed to take a zero-tolerance approach to high-speed drivers taking part in illegal street races,” he said.

He urged motorists to adhere to traffic laws and reminded them that there are designated places for car drifters where stunts can be performed.

He also asked members of the public to report offenders to the police on the Dubai Police app or by calling 901.