Italy's Giorgia Meloni thanks UAE leaders after election win

Italy's Giorgia Meloni has thanked the UAE's President Sheikh Mohamed and Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Ruler of Dubai for their messages of congratulations on her party's recent win in general elections.

Ms Meloni, who leads the Fratelli d'Italia (Brothers of Italy) party, claimed victory in Sunday night’s general election and is expected to become Italy’s first woman prime minister.

In a tweet on her official Twitter account, she expressed her desire to work together for bilateral co-operation and the stability of the Middle East.

President Sheikh Mohamed and Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid on Wednesday sent messages of well-wishes to Ms Meloni on winning the vote.

Her alliance of parties will take control of the Senate and the Chamber of Deputies, with 43.8 per cent of the vote.