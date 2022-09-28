Teenage boy jailed for kidnapping and indecent assault of a friend in Dubai

A 17-year-old pupil has been given a three-month prison sentence after being convicted of kidnapping and molesting his 15-year-old friend at a Dubai construction site last year.

The victim, whose nationality was not disclosed, contacted police at Al Qusais station following the incident, Dubai Juvenile Court was told.

He told officers that he had phoned his friend, an Emirati, after school hours on November 17 and asked him for a lift home.

“He picked me up on his motorbike and shortly, two other men showed up on motorcycles,” court records quote the teenage victim as saying.

The bikers headed to a building under construction in an isolated neighbourhood in Al Qusais.

They took the victim into an abandoned caravan inside the building and threatened him with a knife.

“[The knife] had blood on it and the two men told me they would kill me if I didn’t do as they pleased,” he said.

“He said they will all kill me.”

All three were charged with sexual assault, kidnapping, confinement and issuing threats.

The teenage attacker was referred to Dubai Juvenile Court, where he was convicted and sentenced to three months in prison.

The alleged adult offenders will stand trial at Dubai Criminal Court at a later date.