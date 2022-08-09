Man jailed over indecent assault on boy at Dubai's Jumeirah Beach

A man has been given a three-month prison sentence after being convicted of molesting a 14-year-old boy at a Dubai beach.

The Pakistani citizen, 32, carried out the indecent assault while both he and the victim were swimming.

The incident took place in May at Jumeirah Beach, Dubai Criminal Court heard.

The accused admitted a sexual assault charge when he appeared at the court.

“I received a text message from my wife saying my son stepped out of the sea and informed her about the abuse incident,” said the victim's father in court records.

“He pointed to the accused and his mother spoke with the lifeguard.”

The man was arrested after police were alerted.

He will be deported after serving his sentence.