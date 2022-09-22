Abu Dhabi building under construction partially collapses

Police urge residents to stay away from the scene

Abu Dhabi's business district with residential villas in the foreground. Bloomberg
Ali Al Shouk
Sep 22, 2022
A building under construction in Al Bateen area of Abu Dhabi has partially collapsed.

Police and civil defence teams were at the scene on Thursday.

Police tweeted that teams are working to deal with the incident after securing the site.

“Abu Dhabi Police and Civil Defence teams are dealing with partial collapse of under construction building in Al Bateen area in Abu Dhabi. We call on the public not to approach the site,” Abu Dhabi Police said.

“Authorities call on the public to seek information only from official sources.”

The force did not say if there were any injuries.

Updated: September 22, 2022, 9:32 AM
