Pakistan vs Afghanistan: Seats torn up in Sharjah stadium amid trouble on and off pitch

Seats were torn up and there were sporadic clashes between fans after Afghanistan narrrowly lost to Pakistan in the Asia Cup on Wednesday night.

Footage captured fans flinging chairs at one another in a section of Sharjah Cricket Stadium.

The trouble began when Afghanistan bowler Fareed Ahmad celebrated in Pakistan batsman Asif Ali's face after he was caught out.

Ali then shoved his glove into Ahmad's face before raising his bat in a threat captured by television cameras around the stadium.

New angle of the Asif Ali and Afghan bowler fight👀 pic.twitter.com/s6qQcGc1Vt — Haroon (@hazharoon) September 7, 2022

Both Afghan and Pakistani players, including Azmatullah Umarzai and Hasan Ali, stepped in to bring an end to the argument.

But the encounter stoked already tense fans, with dozens in one section of the stadium filmed tearing up seats and flinging them at one another.

Sharjah Police told The National that no arrests have been made at this stage.