Meet Khulood, Dubai Police's first female underwater explosives specialist

Sgt Khulood Al Marri has become the first female underwater explosives specialist at Dubai Police.

With 16 years on the force, Sgt Al Marri is now a member of the security inspections and explosive diffusers team at the General Department of Organisations Protective Security and Emergency.

She spent six months on a practical training course before joining the team, learning how to detect suspicious items, conduct thorough investigations, and diffuse and dispose of explosive and hazardous material.

Sgt Al Marri was also trained to use artificial intelligence-enabled technology to help her in these tasks to reduce risk.

Describing her role as a police officer as her life's passion, she jumped at the chance to learn new skills, despite the challenges that come with disposing of underwater explosives.

"I'm grateful to have a job that never ceases to motivate me with new challenges," she said.

"Dubai Police has created a motivating environment for the youth in general and women in particular to ensure we strive for nothing but excellence."

Sgt Al Marri is Dubai Police's first female underwater explosives specialist. Photo: Dubai Police

Officials at Dubai Police have said they are immensely proud of Sgt Al Marri and commend her on her latest achievements.

"The female personnel are no exception," said Maj Gen Abdullah Ali Al Ghaithi, acting assistant commander-in-chief for Operations Affairs.

"They play a significant role in ensuring safety and security for all and proactively take on missions and duties that were in the past exclusively carried out by their male counterparts."

The director of the Explosives Security Department, Col Hisham Al Suwaidi, explained that Sgt Al Marri's new role is a historic moment for women on the force.

"She was among the first female batch to be professionally trained in 2020 on conducting security inspections and diffusing explosives," he said.

"She afterwards enrolled in advanced diving courses and joined the underwater explosives team, which is responsible for disarming, rendering safe and disposing of explosive hazards."