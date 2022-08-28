Emirati Women's Day: Meet the women changing the defence sector

When President Sheikh Mohamed toured the International Defence Exhibition and Conference (Idex) last year, a young Emirati woman, dwarfed by the men around her, caught his eye.

Hala Al Zargani is a lead engineer in her twenties who works at Lockheed Innovation and Security Solutions Centre, part of a growing cohort of Emirati women working in the defence sector.

“This was a day that I will forever cherish,” said Ms Al Zargani.

Quote There was a perception that this was a male-dominated field, that was very difficult, but I think that has changed Hala Al Zargani, Lockheed Martin

“The President said something that stuck with me — he said it was great to see an international company being represented, but what makes him happy is seeing me there and seeing the Emiratis in training.

“He said, 'this is a field of national security and who’s going to care about national security more than its people'. That moment was so inspiring.”

Lockheed Martin is an American aerospace, arms, defence, information security and technology corporation with a presence in the UAE.

Ms Al Zargani is the first female Emirati engineer to work there.

Today she trains young Emiratis and heads their internship programme.

“I think there was a perception that this was a male-dominated field, that was very difficult, but I think that has changed. I think that if women have the dedication and will, then it isn’t difficult,” she said.

“There were many times which I found difficult but when I see what women around me have achieved and how far I have come, then that gives me the motivation to move forward.”

Her journey did not have the smoothest start, she said, but she was able to persevere, thanks to the people around her.

Ms Al Zargani wants to continue to support Emiratisation efforts in the private sector. Pawan Singh / The National

“In the beginning, there were many times where I felt that I couldn’t do it but it was the support of my mentors and my leadership that helps me to never give up,” she said.

“You might think you are not ready and you might think you are not the right person but you are and there will always be support.”

Ms Al Zargani wants to continue to support Emiratisation efforts in the private sector.

“We are lucky to have a leadership and government that continues to support us, so follow your dreams,” she said.

A few decades ago, it was rare to see a woman in the UAE's defence sector, whether in the public or the private sector. But a few years ago, things took a turn, with Emirati women beginning to fly fighter planes and working in ammunition assembly lines.

Throughout this journey, these women were supported and encouraged by Sheikha Fatima, Mother of the Nation.

A long-time champion of women's rights, Sheikha Fatima is supreme chairwoman of the Family Development Foundation and is also the president of the Motherhood and Childhood Supreme Council.

Meet Shamsa: HR manager for arms maker Caracal

Edge Group is a state-owned conglomeration of 25 companies that provides military weapons and related technologies.

It specialises in building advanced technology for weapons systems, cyber protection and electronic warfare and has 25 companies under its umbrella. Its focus includes drones as well as smart defence equipment.

Shamsa Al Khadouri, 37, is a human resources manager at Caracal. Headquartered in Abu Dhabi, it is a part of Edge Group's Missiles and Weapons cluster.

“Emirati women today are in each and every field. There isn’t a place where you wouldn’t find an Emirati and it makes me so proud,” she said.

“We are lucky to have the support of the government and of Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak, who has always supported us.

“For as long as I remember, it was Sheikha Fatima who has always pushed for our education, our rights and encouraged us to excel in every field. At every graduation and event, she has always been there.”

On Emirati Women’s Day, Ms Al Khadouri would like women to know that they can do anything.

“There are no limitations to what we can do,” she said.

'If not us, then who?'

Nawal Juma Al Blooshi works at the finance office at Al Taif, which is part of the Platforms and Systems cluster within Edge.

Every day of the week, the young Emirati commutes from Dubai to her office in Abu Dhabi.

“I would advise more Emirati women to enter this field because if it isn’t us, then who will it be?” she said.

Amira Al Mahri works in Internal Communications at Edge.

“I would like Emirati women to continue to challenge themselves. To never say no to an opportunity or to shy away from a challenge because they have the full support of their families, friends and colleagues.”