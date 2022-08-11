Fujairah firefighters tackle tanker blaze

Fujairah Police close street to traffic in both directions owing to fire

Traffic in both directions has been closed off at Al Maktoum Street in Fujairah. Photo for illustrative purposes only. Satish Kumar / The National
Aug 11, 2022
Fujairah Police have closed a street in Al Bithana area of the emirate on Thursday morning owing to a fire involving a petrol tanker.

The fire started after the tanker flipped on to its side, Fujairah Police told The National.

Firefighters from Fujairah Civil Defence are currently fighting the blaze.

Sheikh Maktoum Street has been closed in both directions from Al Buthna area to Al Farfar roundabout.

Police said no injuries were reported. They urged motorists to use alternative roads.

Updated: August 11, 2022, 7:49 AM
