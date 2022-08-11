Fujairah firefighters tackle tanker blaze

Fujairah Police have closed a street in Al Bithana area of the emirate on Thursday morning owing to a fire involving a petrol tanker.

The fire started after the tanker flipped on to its side, Fujairah Police told The National.

Firefighters from Fujairah Civil Defence are currently fighting the blaze.

Sheikh Maktoum Street has been closed in both directions from Al Buthna area to Al Farfar roundabout.

Police said no injuries were reported. They urged motorists to use alternative roads.