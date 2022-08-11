Tanker driver flown to hospital following Fujairah blaze

The National Search and Rescue Centre on Thursday flew the driver of a petrol tanker that overturned in Fujairah to hospital.

Fujairah Police received a call in the morning about a tanker that flipped on to its side in Al Bithnah area of the emirate.

The force called in the centre to transport the Asian driver to hospital.

Police also closed Sheikh Maktoum road to traffic in both directions, from Al Bithnah area to Al Farfar roundabout, as firefighters from Fujairah Civil Defence tackled the blaze.

The National Search and Rescue Centre airlifted the injured driver to hospital. Image: NCSC

“The man sustained multiple burns because of the fire that broke out in a fuel tanker in Fujairah,” the centre said.

"In collaboration with Fujairah Police, the search and rescue team was able to evacuate the injured to Fujairah Hospital to receive the necessary treatment."

Police said the road had been reopened and traffic was back to normal.