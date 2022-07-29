UAE records 1,216 new Covid-19 cases

The UAE recorded 1,216 new Covid-19 cases on Friday, taking its overall tally to 989,220.

Another 1,159 people recovered from the virus in the past 24 hours, raising the total to 968,209.

No coronavirus-related deaths were reported, with the toll remaining at 2,334.

The latest infections were detected as a result of an additional 238,015 PCR tests.

Nearly 177 million tests have been conducted in the UAE since the start of the pandemic.

Daily figures have declined steadily this month after a surge in infections in June.

Case numbers topped 1,800 on July 3 — having dropped below 200 in early May — but have now remained under 1,500 for more than two weeks.

Authorities have urged the public to remain committed to key safety measures, such as isolating after a positive test and wearing masks when mandated, to help support the country's Covid-19 recovery strategy.