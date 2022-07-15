Service for attesting documents in the UAE to change from Monday

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Co-operation will from next week provide an online attestation service.

The ministry’s happiness service centres will close on Monday, with the attestation service operating via its website or mobile phone app instead, MoFAIC said.

People can arrange for their document to be picked up from their home or workplace. After submission, the application is sent for review and, if it meets all the conditions, the verified document is returned.

Getting documents attested can take up to three days, or as little as four hours if customers opt for the express service, Faisal Eisa Lutfi, assistant undersecretary for Consular Affairs at MoFAIC, said.

“The ministry established an advanced digital infrastructure to provide its customers with a range of electronic and smart services. Our happiness centres will be closed and attestation service will be online as of July 18,” said Mr Lutfi.

Additional costs range from Dh40 to Dh300, on top of the attestation fees, depending on the package.

According to the Ministry’s website, customers pay Dh150 for attestation of birth, court, death, education, or good conduct and other certificates issued from the UAE.

The fees for attestation of commercial certificates issued from the UAE is Dh2,000.

With so many employees presenting documents and certificates from a multitude of home countries, the attestation of documents is a vital procedure to make sure this paperwork is authentic and valid.

The attested documents can be required for a number of purposes, such as acquiring a visa, getting a job and enrolling on an educational course.

“Customers can check the status of the service after submitting the documents through the ministry’s website or app,” Mr Lutfi said.

Before getting documents attested by MoFAIC people should be careful that all submitted documents are original and the information included in the documents is true.

People of determination, senior Emiratis and senior residents can avail the service by calling 800 44 444. Customers can use the same number for any queries.