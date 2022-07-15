Emergency declared at Indian airport after hydraulic failure reported on Sharjah flight

Air Arabia passenger jet landed safely at Cochin International Airport on Friday evening

The Air Arabia aircraft involved in the incident was carrying 222 passengers and seven crew. Photo: Air Arabia
The National
Jul 15, 2022
Beta V.1.0 - Powered by automated translation

An emergency was declared at India's Cochin International Airport on Friday evening, after hydraulic failure was reported on a flight from Sharjah .

The airport, which serves the city of Kochi, in the south-western state of Kerala, said it was alerted to a technical fault on an Air Arabia aircraft due to land at 7.13pm local time.

Cochin International Airport said the aircraft, which was travelling from Sharjah International Airport, made a safe landing at 7.29m and only required towing.

The emergency status was lifted at 8.22pm.

All 222 passengers and seven crew were safe, the airport said.

Air Arabia has a fleet of 52 Airbus A320 and six Airbus A321 aircraft.

Updated: July 15, 2022, 6:38 PM
EDITOR'S PICKS
NEWSLETTERS
MORE FROM THE NATIONAL