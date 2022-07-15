Emergency declared at Indian airport after hydraulic failure reported on Sharjah flight

An emergency was declared at India's Cochin International Airport on Friday evening, after hydraulic failure was reported on a flight from Sharjah .

The airport, which serves the city of Kochi, in the south-western state of Kerala, said it was alerted to a technical fault on an Air Arabia aircraft due to land at 7.13pm local time.

Cochin International Airport said the aircraft, which was travelling from Sharjah International Airport, made a safe landing at 7.29m and only required towing.

The emergency status was lifted at 8.22pm.

All 222 passengers and seven crew were safe, the airport said.

Air Arabia has a fleet of 52 Airbus A320 and six Airbus A321 aircraft.