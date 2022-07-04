Etihad flight to Moscow returns to Abu Dhabi to investigate smell onboard

An Etihad Airways flight to Moscow returned to Abu Dhabi shortly after take-off on Monday owing to an unusual smell on board.

Flight EY065 left Terminal 3 shortly before 4am, but returned to the capital 47 minutes later.

According to live flight tracking website Plane Finder, the Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner aircraft transmitted code 7700 to indicate a general emergency on board.

Passengers disembarked and were booked on an alternative flight to Sheremetyevo International Airport.

“Etihad Airways flight EY065 from Abu Dhabi to Moscow (SVO) on Monday, July 4, returned to Abu Dhabi International Airport shortly after take-off due to a report of an unusual smell in the cabin,” an Etihad Airways spokesman told The National.

“The aircraft landed safely in Abu Dhabi and guests returned to the terminal, where they were provided details of their new departure time and aircraft change, while the source of the smell is thoroughly investigated.

“Etihad Airways regrets the inconvenience caused, but as always, the safety and comfort of our guests and crew is our number one priority.”

