Dubai boat fire brought under control

A fire that broke out on a boat moored in Deira on Tuesday evening has been brought under control.

No injuries or deaths were reported.

Civil Defence said the blaze was reported at 7pm and that fire crews arrived within three minutes.

Marine firefighters were the first to respond, after which they were joined by crews from two other fire stations.

The firefighters brought the burning boat under control at 7.56pm and commenced cooling operations.

The boat was reportedly carrying cars.

In May, a fire broke out on a dhow moored at Hamriyah Port in Sharjah. Firefighters, supported by the specialised Maritime Rescue Team, arrived on the scene to find a large amount of smoke coming from the wooden dhow.

The various teams started an evacuation and managed to bring the blaze under control