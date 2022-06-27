Emirates Wheat aims to increase crop production

A national initiative to boost domestic wheat production is making strides in the right direction, said Humaid Al Zaabi, the head of Emirates Wheat.

Mr Al Zaabi told Wam news agency that the future of wheat cultivation in the UAE is promising and that the initiative wanted more farmers to support efforts to achieve food security.

About 170 farms are now taking part in the initiative, which was launched in 2017, and production reached 80 tonnes of wheat last year.

The UAE imported wheat worth Dh1.3 billion last year, Ministry of Economy data shows.

The Emirates has large areas suitable for agriculture, with the availability of modern irrigation and organic fertilisers, Mr Al Zaabi said.