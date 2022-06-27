Abu Dhabi Police warn drivers of dusty conditions

Weather alert in place for the UAE's west, with strong winds and dust clouds forecast

Dusty weather could lead to difficult conditions on the roads. Antonie Robertson / The National
Jun 27, 2022
Abu Dhabi Police on Monday urged motorists to drive carefully on the roads because of high winds and dust clouds, with more unsettled weather forecast this week.

In a social media post, the force said the conditions could cut visibility on the roads.

It also reiterated its warning against using phones while driving.

It comes after the National Centre of Meteorology said that winds of up to 40 kilometres an hour could kick up dust clouds, chiefly in the UAE's west.

The NCM said the conditions — expected to last until 8pm — could cut visibility in some parts to 1,500 metres.

"Moderate winds ... fresh to strong at times causing blowing dust and sand may reduce the horizontal visibility," the NCM said.

"The sea will be rough to moderate in the Arabian Gulf and moderate becoming rough at times" in the Gulf of Oman.

While dust-ups are expected in the west, the east could be in for some light rainfall, the NCM said.

"Low clouds will appear over the eastern coast by morning [and] may be associated with light rainfall, with a probability of some convective clouds formation eastward by afternoon," it said.

The dusty, hot and humid conditions, however, are expected to continue for a few days.

"[It will be] hot during [the] daytime," the weather bureau said for its Tuesday forecast. "Light to moderate northwesterly winds [could] cause blowing dust and sand with a speed of 15 to 25kph reaching 40 kph. The sea will be slight to moderate and rough westward during the daytime in the Arabian Gulf."

Wednesday could also see more dust clouds along with the chance of light rain in the east.

