UAE weather: forecasters warn of dust clouds

Residents can expect dust clouds in parts of the UAE on Saturday.

The National Centre of Meteorology said winds of up to 40kph could kick up dust that cuts visibility to 2,000 metres in internal parts of the country.

The weather is also expected to be humid this weekend, with levels potentially hitting 90 per cent in Abu Dhabi and Dubai, as temperatures remain high.

Humidity in Abu Dhabi and Dubai will be up to 80 per cent on Saturday, the NCM said, rising to 90 per cent in both emirates on Sunday.

Residents also woke on Saturday to tremors after a quake shook southern Iran.

The NCM said a 6.0 magnitude earthquake was recorded in southern Iran at 7:37am UAE time and was "slightly felt by residents but without effect in the UAE".

