UAE crisis chief hails Abu Dhabi fire hero during hospital visit

The UAE's crisis and emergency chief has praised the heroic actions of a woman injured coming to the aid of people hurt in a fire that broke out in Abu Dhabi.

Ali Saeed Al Neyadi, chairman of the National Emergency Crisis and Disaster Management Authority, visited Iman Al Safaqsi at a hospital in the emirate.

She is still recovering after being hurt while offering assistance to others.

Two people died and at least 120 were injured when a gas cylinder exploded on May 23 in an Abu Dhabi restaurant.

A number of shops and six buildings were damaged in the resulting fire.

Mr Al Neyadi wished Ms Al Safaqsi a speedy recovery from her injuries, hailing her courageous deeds.

He said helping others was a deep-rooted value across all segments of Emirati society, exemplified by both citizens and residents. He lauded Ms Safaqsi for her humanity and sense of responsibility to others.

Ms Al Safaqsi and her family extended their thanks to Mr Al Neyadi for the visit.

