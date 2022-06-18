More than 200,000 visitors flock to Ajman in first five months of year

More than 200,000 people visited Ajman in the first five months of the year, with hotel occupancy reaching 65 per cent.

From January until the end of May, the number of hotel nights totalled 373,000.

Tourist numbers are expected to rise during the summer months.

Khadija Turki, from Ajman Tourism Development Department, said the emirate’s tourism sector is receiving significant attention and plays a vital role in the UAE’s thriving economy.

Pitted as a family destination, Ms Turki said Ajman offers visitors a range of activities, including paddle boarding and kayaking, and trips to heritage sites.

In the past few years, the emirate has opened a number of major museums, including the Ajman Museum, the Masfout Museum and the Manama Museum, all leading tourism destinations in the country.

Al Zorah Nature Reserve is another popular attraction. Covering nearly 200 acres, it is home to dozens of native and migratory birds, including pink flamingoes.

Ajman revealed plans to boost its tourism infrastructure during the World Travel Market 2021 in London.

During the exhibition, officials from the Ajman Tourism Development Department said it would increase the number of events and activities that promote Emirati heritage in a bid to attract investment in arts and culture.