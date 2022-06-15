UAE records 1,395 new Covid-19 cases

The UAE recorded 1,395 new Covid-19 cases on Wednesday, raising its overall tally to 921,566.

Another 1,023 people recovered from the virus and no deaths were reported in the 24-hour reporting period.

The Emirates has reported 902,447 recoveries and 2,305 deaths to date.

The number of active cases stands at 16,814.

The latest cases were detected as a result of an additional 267,653 PCR tests.

More than 165.8 million tests have been conducted since the start of the pandemic.

Daily case numbers have risen sharply during the course of the month, leading officials to reiterate the need to abide by Covid-19 safety measures.

A new directive to reduce the validity of the Al Hosn green pass — which allows for entry to many public places in Abu Dhabi — from 30 days to 14 came into force on Wednesday.

Authorities also reminded people to wear masks in indoor public settings or face fines of Dh3,000.