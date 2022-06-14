UAE records 1,356 new Covid-19 cases

The UAE recorded 1,356 new Covid-19 cases on Tuesday, as the daily infection rate rose for the seventh day in a row.

Another 1,066 people recovered from the virus and no deaths were reported in the past 24 hours.

The country has announced 920,171 infections, 901,424 recoveries and 2,305 deaths to date.

The number of active cases now stands at 16,442.

The latest cases were detected as a result of an additional 239,305 PCR tests.

More than 165.5 million tests have been conducted since the start of the pandemic under a mass screening strategy aimed at limiting community transmission.

Case numbers have risen markedly this month — more than trebling since 442 infections were recorded on June 1 — leading authorities to remind the public of the need to abide by precautionary measures.

The UAE will strictly enforce the use of masks in all indoor places, the government said on Monday, as it tightened rules on the Al Hosn green pass system.

At a televised media briefing, an official said there had been cases of people with Covid-19 breaching the mandatory 10-day home isolation period.

Any such breach is a criminal offence and will be dealt with robustly.

Dr Taher Al Ameri, spokesman for the National Crisis and Emergency Management Authority, said residents must be vigilant against Covid-19.

The validity period of Al Hosn Green Pass app used in Abu Dhabi will be reduced from 30 days to 14 from Wednesday, June 15. In schools, the changes will be brought into effect on Monday, June 20.