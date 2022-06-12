Light rain expected in parts of UAE this week

Light rainfall is expected in parts of the UAE early this week, with humidity to increase by night.

Clouds will appear over eastern emirates, such as Fujairah and Ras Al Khaimah, which could bring some showers, the national weather centre said.

On Sunday morning, there was light rainfall over Dibba, Fujairah, owing to low clouds that appeared over the Eastern coast.

In Dubai and Abu Dhabi, however, it was fair weather in general and dusty at times during the daytime, with highs of 40°C in both emirates.

“Moderate winds westward and eastward freshening at times during daytime (on Sunday) will cause blowing and suspended dust,” said the National Centre of Meteorology in its weekly forecast.

“The sea will be rough westward, becoming moderate to slight by evening in the Arabian Gulf and moderate becoming rough at times in the Oman sea.”

On Monday, there is another chance of light rainfall in Fujairah.

In the rest of the UAE, temperatures will gradually rise, with highs of 43°C in Dubai and Abu Dhabi.

It is expected to be humid at night, with a chance of fog or mist on Tuesday morning over some coastal and internal areas.

There will be highs of 45°C in Dubai and Abu Dhabi on Tuesday, but it will continue to be cloudy in Fujairah during the daytime, with chances of light rain over the mountains.

Temperatures will drop slightly on Wednesday and Thursday across the country, with highs of 39°C in Dubai and Abu Dhabi.