Rare celestial event will show five planets aligned in UAE’s night skies

Five planets will align in a row this month for the first time in 18 years and will be visible to the naked eye around the world, including in the UAE.

Mercury, Venus, Mars, Jupiter and Saturn will be lined up in their natural order from the Sun.

The rare celestial event was clearly visible on June 3 and 4, but will be even more compelling on June 24, when the planets will appear closer together.

The Al Sadeem Observatory in Abu Dhabi confirmed to The National that the planetary line-up will be visible in the UAE’s night skies.

“The conjunction will be visible before sunrise in the south-eastern portion of the sky,” a spokesperson at the observatory said.

For the first time in 18 years, this month five planets will align in their natural order from the Sun. Photo: Sky and Telescope

The last time these planets were aligned across the horizon in order was in December, 2004, according to Sky and Telescope magazine.

Although visible throughout June before sunrise, there are some notable dates when the line-up will appear brighter.

“While seeing two or three planets close together (in what’s known as a conjunction) is a rather common occurrence, seeing five is somewhat rarer,” Sky and Telescope said.

"And what’s even more remarkable about this month’s line-up is that the planets are arranged in their natural order from the Sun.”

Early in the month, observers will need to use binoculars away from light pollution to see the alignment.

Later on, as Mercury climbs higher and brightens significantly, the line-up will be a stellar treat.

