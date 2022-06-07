UAE weather: sunny and hot with temperatures topping 48°C in some areas

Tuesday will be sunny and hot, with temperatures topping 48°C in some areas.

Clouds could appear in the east, especially over the mountains.

Light to moderate winds will blow at times, spreading dust during the day.

#أعلى_درجة_حرارة سجلت على الدولة هذا اليوم 47.9 درجة مئوية في الشوامخ (أبوظبي) الساعة 14:00 بالتوقيت المحلي لدولة الإمارات.#The_highest_temperature recorded over the country today is 47.9°C in Al Shawamekh (Abu Dhabi) at 14:00 UAE Local Time. pic.twitter.com/I2Y0JmC83z — المركز الوطني للأرصاد (@NCMS_media) June 6, 2022

The Arabian Gulf and Oman Sea will be calm.

The mercury will reach 46°C in Abu Dhabi city and 44°C in Dubai. However, it could top 48°C in the south.

It will remain hot and dusty at times for the remainder of the week, dipping slightly on Wednesday and Thursday, when temperatures will be in the low to mid-40s on the coast.

Temperatures look set to increase on Friday, hitting 49°C in the south. It will be cooler but still hot in Abu Dhabi city, reaching highs of 45°C. The mercury is predicted to hit 41°C in Dubai.

Friday and Saturday could be especially dusty, as winds pick up over the sea, causing gusting and suspended dust.