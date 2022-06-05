UAE records 597 new Covid-19 cases

The UAE recorded 597 Covid-19 cases on Sunday, raising its overall tally of infections to 910,935.

Another 452 people recovered from the virus in the past 24 hours, taking this total to 894,093.

No coronavirus-related deaths were reported as the toll remained at 2,305.

Daily case numbers have topped 500 for the past four days, with Sunday's figures the highest recorded since February 28.

Infection rates have risen in recent weeks but still remain well below those reported in January, when daily infections exceeded 3,000 on a number of occasions.

The latest cases were detected as a result of an additional 231,541 PCR tests.

More than 163.4 million tests have been conducted to date.

Mass screening of the public and a comprehensive vaccination campaign have been key pillars of the UAE's fight against Covid-19.

Earlier this week authorities announced 100 per cent of all target groups had now been immunised.

More than 24.9 million vaccine doses have been administered to the public to date.

Authorities have called on the public to continue to abide by existing Covid-19 safety measures, such as the wearing of masks in indoor settings and to maintain good hygiene practices to limit the risk of community transmission.