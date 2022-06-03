Bangladeshi car salesman scoops Dh20 million in Abu Dhabi's Big Ticket draw

A second-hand car salesman from Bangladesh has scooped a Dh20 million ($5.4m) jackpot as the latest Big Ticket Grand Prize winner.

Mr Arif, who lives in Sharjah and travels to Abu Dhabi every month to take part in the draw, was the sole winner of The Mighty Dh20 Million.

“Every month for the past year, I have been travelling to Abu Dhabi to buy my ticket — and I’m so grateful to have finally won,” said Mr Arif, who buys his ticket at Abu Dhabi International Airport.

“I have no plans to stop buying Big Tickets and hope to be named a winner again in the future.”

Mr Arif lives in Sharjah but drives to Abu Dhabi every month to buy his ticket. He plans to continue playing the draw.

After living in Saudi Arabia for 12 years, Mr Arif moved to the UAE. At first, he ran a shop that sold bathroom fittings, and now owns a second-hand car business.

Last month, an Indian shopkeeper living in Abu Dhabi has won Dh500,000 in the Big Ticket weekly cash draw.

Mr Binu said he had taken part in the draw for the past two years and was delighted to be told of his success.

He plans to use his winnings to open more fruit and vegetable shops in the UAE.

The July draw will give one winner the chance to bag Dh15m with Big Ticket. A second prize of Dh1 million will also be announced, plus a third prize of Dh100,000 and fourth prize of Dh50,000.

Tickets cost Dh500.

Abu Dhabi Big Ticket winners tell how winning the jackpot changed their lives: in pictures