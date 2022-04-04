Indian man desperate for a job wins Dh1.2 million from Abu Dhabi Big Ticket

An Indian man in Kuwait who was desperately searching for a new job has won Dh1.2 million in Abu Dhabi’s Big Ticket draw.

The Dh15m grand prize will be split equally between Ratheesh Reghunathan and 11 of colleagues, all who contributed towards buying the Dh500 ticket.

On Sunday, the father of four was declared the winner during the draw's live broadcast.

“I had been buying the ticket for five years to try my luck. This time, we bought with a group of people and we won this huge amount,” said Mr Reghunathan, 40, who has been earning Dh6,000 as a procurement officer in Kuwait since 2006.

“I still can’t believe it and it feeling like a big blessing on all of us. My plan is to move back to India with my family once the kids have completed this academic year.

“I will likely start a business with my share of the money and we will focus on the children’s education.”

Mr Reghunathan and half of the people who had bought ticket had to resign from their positions at their current company as it was exciting the market.

He said his last day of work was on April 13 and felt “clueless” about the future.

“We have all been looking for a new job, but it’s been very difficult because of the pandemic,” he said.

“Now, there is some hope for the future and we are all very excited about what’s to come.”

Mr Reghunathan’s wife and their two boys and two girls, aged one to eight, will also move back to India with him once the school year is over.

“My wife is very happy. She heard me talking on the phone when the Abu Dhabi Big Ticket organisers called to say that I’ve won and she could tell that there was good news,” he said.

The next draw is on April 8, with Dh12 million still up for grabs.