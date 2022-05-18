Shopkeeper wins Dh500,000 in Abu Dhabi's Big Ticket draw

Winner plans to use money to open more fruit and vegetable shops in the UAE

Mr Binu said he plans to spend his Dh500,000 prize money on opening more stores in the UAE. Photo: Big Ticket
Patrick Ryan
May 18, 2022

An Indian shopkeeper living in Abu Dhabi has won Dh500,000 in the Big Ticket weekly cash draw.

Mr Binu, no first name provided, said he has been taking part in the draw for the past two years and was delighted to be told of his success.

He plans to use his winnings to open up more fruit and vegetable shops in the UAE.

“It has been my goal to win the grand prize for the past two years, but I am very happy to win the weekly drawing,” said Mr Binu.

“I plan to use this money to open a few more vegetable shops around the UAE and to expand my business.

“I would like to express my gratitude to Big Ticket for making my dreams come true.”

Earlier this month, a group of friends had the surprise of their life after scooping the grand prize in the Big Ticket weekly draw in Abu Dhabi, taking home Dh12 million.

Lady luck was on Ajman resident Mujeeb Chirathodi’s side last month when he bought ticket number 229710 for Dh500 online. The cost of the ticket was split between 10 friends from India and Bangladesh and each took home about Dh1.2 million.

Anyone who enters the Big Ticket competition during the month of May stands a chance to win a weekly prize of Dh500,000.

Abu Dhabi Big Ticket: lorry driver from Ajman scoops Dh12 million jackpot

A prize of Dh20 million is up for grabs on June 3, in the Big Ticket Millionaire competition, as well as a runner-up prize of Dh1 million and other cash prizes.

Tickets to enter this draw cost Dh500 each.

Updated: May 18, 2022, 12:47 PM
Abu DhabiPrize Draws
