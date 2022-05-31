Brand new meteor shower Tau Herculids spotted in Abu Dhabi

A brand new meteor shower was captured by star gazers streaking across the skies of Abu Dhabi on Monday night - and another cosmic spectacle could be still to come.

The Tau Herculids meteor shower is debris from a comet, called 73P/Schwassmann-Wachmann, or SW3, that split apart in 1995.

Astronomers based in the UAE reported that 11 meteors in Abu Dhabi’s skies were captured by their cameras.

It could be followed by a meteor storm which may be visible in the Emirates on Tuesday night, possibly after 7pm.

A meteor storm is a very intense of a meteor shower, producing at least 1,000 meteors an hour.

“The UAE Meteor Monitoring Network of the International Astronomy Centre in Abu Dhabi observed (detected) 11 meteors last night that belong to the Tau Hercules meteor shower,” the International Astronomy Centre tweeted.

“A resulting meteor storm is expected the following night.”

The comet was discovered in 1930 by two German astronomers. It was so faint that it was not seen again until the late 1970s.

It was in the 1990s when astronomers realised that the comet had become about 600 times brighter and become very visible to the naked eye.

It had split apart into several pieces and is littering its own orbital with debris, which is what is creating the meteor shower that is now visible for the first time on Earth.

Nasa said the debris from the comet will strike Earth’s atmosphere very slowly at about 16 kilometres per second.

The space agency said the showers could be clearly visible in North America.

"A possible newcomer this year is the Tau Herculid shower, forecast to peak on the night of May 30 and early morning of May 31," said Nasa on its website.

"North American stargazers are taking particular note this year because the tau Herculid radiant will be high in the night sky at the forecast peak time.

"Even better, the Moon is new, so there will be no moonlight to wash out the faint meteors."

There are many astronomers who are live streaming the showers on YouTube.

