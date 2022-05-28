UAE weather: hot weekend with highs of 40°C in Dubai

It will be hot this weekend, with temperatures in Dubai reaching 40°C and Abu Dhabi hitting highs of 39°C.

On Saturday morning, temperatures in both emirates were in the mid 30s, but they are expected to rise.

There will be highs of 42°C in Al Ain and Ras Al Khaimah over the weekend, and highs of 36°C in Fujairah.

It will be cooler in some parts of the country at night, with temperatures reaching 27°C in Dubai and Abu Dhabi.

The National Centre of Meteorology issued a rough sea warning on Friday and said conditions are expected to last until 2pm on Saturday.

“Continuity of fresh northwesterly winds, reaching 45 kilometres per hour and rough sea with wave height reaching eight feet (2.4 metres) in the Arabian Gulf,” the centre said.

Skies are expected to be clear across the country over the weekend, with wind speeds of 15 km/h in some parts.

On Monday it will be sunny and breezy, with temperatures in the high 30s, according to AccuWeather.

It is expected to get hotter during the week, however, with highs of 38°C in Dubai and Abu Dhabi on Tuesday, and 41°C on Wednesday and Thursday.